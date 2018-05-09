Gamecocks Announce WNBA Road Trips

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball season may be over, but the program’s fans can still gather to support the Gamecocks. The team will host four bus trips to see its alumnae in the WNBA face the Atlanta Dream this summer in McCamish Pavilion. For $125 per game or $360 for all four, each trip will include transportation, a game ticket, a t-shirt, food and other items only available on the trip.

The trip are booked for:

Sat., May 26 – Atlanta vs. Dallas Wings (Allisha Gray, Kaela Davis) – Tipoff at 6 p.m.

Fri., July 13 – Atlanta vs. Indiana Fever (Tiffany Mitchell) – Tipoff at 7 p.m.

Fri., Aug. 3 – Atlanta vs. Chicago Sky (Alaina Coates) – Tipoff at 7 p.m.

Tue., Aug. 7 – Atlanta vs. Las Vegas Aces (A’ja Wilson) – Tipoff at 7 p.m.

Fans who are interested in joining one or more of the trips or who would like additional information should contact Dianne Palmer at dpalmer@mailbox.sc.edu or 803-777-3170.

Payment by check or cash only is required to make a reservation. Checks can be delivered to the women’s basketball office in person or by mail (Dianne Palmer, South Carolina Women’s Basketball, 1051 Blossom Street, Suite 201, Columbia SC 29208). Cash payment must be delivered in person to the women’s basketball office at the address above.

