Gamecocks earn All-SEC recognition

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 12 South Carolina softball had five different players named to All-SEC Teams for their efforts in conference play during the 2018 season, the league office announced Tuesday. Kenzi Maguire, Mackenzie Boesel and Alyssa VanDerveer earned Second Team All-SEC honors while Jana Johns and Kelsey Oh were named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. Johns was also named to the SEC All-Defensive Team.

This marks the first time since 2015 the Gamecocks have had first or second team honors and the first time since 2002 the program has had three or more named.

This is the second-straight year Carolina has had a player named to the SEC All-Freshmen Team and just the second time ever, along with 2014, it has had more than one.

Johns is just the fourth Gamecock to be named to the SEC All-Defensive Team.

The five overall selections is the most for the program since the Gamecocks had five named to the All-SEC Teams in 1997.

Carolina returns to action on Thursday at noon ET on SEC Network as the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament against either No. 6 Texas A&M or No. 11 Mississippi State.

