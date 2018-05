Good morning Curtis- live at the Cayce Riverwalk

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Curtis Wilson, Co-anchor of Good Morning Columbia , was live Wednesday morning at The Riverwalk.

Curtis explored unique art features along the Rvierwalk with the Mayor of Cayce,Elise Partin.

Curtis is live in the field with his ‘Good Morning Curtis’ segments weekdays from 5am-7am!