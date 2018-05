Good Morning Curtis Live on the Cayce Riverwalk

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Curtis Wilson, Co-anchor of Good Morning Columbia , is live Wednesday morning at the Cayce Riverwalk with Cayce Mayor Elise Partin.

Curtis is live in the field with his ‘Good Morning Curtis’ segments.

Wednesday, you can find Curtis with an inside look at the features of the Riverwalk, including an ongoing public art project by wood sculptor Wade Geddings.

Join us each weekday from 5am-7am on Good Morning Columbia.