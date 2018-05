HIGHLIGHTS: Chapin earns trip to 4A state title with win over St. James

CHAPIN, S.C. (WOLO) — Chapin used an early lead to hold off St. James, 6-1 Wednesday night, pushing the Eagles to their first state title series since 2002.

Tied 1-1 in the sixth, the Eagles scored three runs to take a 4-1 lead, and they never looked back.

William Privette went 6 1/3 innings and had multiple strikeouts in the win.

The Eagles face Airport Saturday in the best-of-three 4A state title series.