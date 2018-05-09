Inmates file lawsuit against Lee Correctional

Lee County, SC (WOLO) — Two inmates injured in the riot at Lee Correctional are suing the State for negligence.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday accuses the State Department of Corrections of not having policies in place to keep inmates safe.

Overall, seven inmates were killed and 22 others were injured during the deadly brawl last month

A spokesperson for the Department says the Agency does not comment on ongoing lawsuits.

