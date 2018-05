Irmo High School’s new program has students buzzing

Irmo, S.C. (WOLO) – There is a new program at Irmo High that has students buzzing.

A new class at Irmo High school allows students to see why bees are important to us and why they are important for our food.

Peter Lauzon, a Science teacher at Irmo High, wanted to expose students to something unique by allowing them to see up close how a bee hive works.