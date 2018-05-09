Orangeburg officials search for suspect in burglary case

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County Sherriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who was caught on camera inside of a Santee business.

“The most valuable item taken during the break-in was the camera that caught this subject on video,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “But what some apparently don’t know is many cameras today have already sent their footage to a storage device by the time you’re on screen.”

The video camera system alerted the owners of Lakeside Landscaping around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday that someone was on the property.

Security video taken from the camera shows a male inside the property.

When the subject sees the camera, he removes it. However, the camera has already sent the footage out to a monitor.

If anyone has any information on the burglary or the subject depicted, they are asked to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.