River Bluff blanks Lexington, 4-0 to advance to 5A title

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — River Bluff blanked Lexington 4-0 Wednesday night in the lower state championship, advancing to the 5A state title series beginning Saturday.

The Gators, winners of back-to-back 5A lower state titles, now face Dorman Saturday at 7 p.m. in the first game of the best-of-three 5A state championship series.