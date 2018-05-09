Suspect accused of stealing camera deputies say catches him robbing store

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — Orangeburg County Deputies say a suspect was caught on camera, authorities say that’s exactly what he decided to take.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is caught on surveillance rummaging through the Lakeside Landscaping Company late Tuesday night. Authorities say at one point he looks directly in the camera before he decides to steal it.

The Sheriff says, taking the device did little to keep him off their radar. while the camera was taken officials say they were still able to recover this footage. Take a good look, If you recognize this man and can help police identify who he is, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.