WATCH: CofC smashes USC in Holbrook’s return to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. – In Chad Holbrook’s reunion with USC in Columbia Wednesday night, it was the ex-Gamecocks coach who got the last laugh.

The Gamecocks had just one hit on the night and the College of Charleston led from the first batter of the game in a 9-0 win over the Gamecocks Tuesday night (May 9) at Spirit Communications Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies, giving Holbrook his first career win over his old team, South Carolina.

Holbrook, who resigned from USC last June after the Gamecocks failed to make the postseason for the second time in three seasons, was extremely complimentary of his team.

“Tonight was about as good as we could play,” Holbrook said Wednesday. “But I love a lot of those kids over there (South Carolina).”

Dupree Hart opened the game with a solo home run in the first. The Cougars made it 2-0 in the third as Hart brought in Tommy Richter with a single.

Charleston scored four runs in the fourth frame, highlighted by a two-run single from Bradley Dixon. The Cougars added three in the fifth on four hits with Richter bringing in the final run on a single to left.

Justin Row had the lone hit for Carolina. Evan Sisk went seven innings, striking out five while Justin Baker came in for the final two frames with three strikeouts. Carmen Mlodzinski took the loss for the Gamecocks. He allowed five runs and seven hits but struck out six in 3.1 innings. John Gilreath struck out three and did not allow a hit in 2.1 innings of relief while Hunter Lomas had a pair of punchouts in the ninth inning.

South Carolina will open a three-game series against Missouri this Friday (May 11) at Founders Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

VIDEO COURTESY: WCIV