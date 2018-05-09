Woman, 61, identified as victim of fatal head-on collision on Augusta Highway

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 61-year-old Batesburg woman was identified as the victim of fatal crash early Wednesday morning on Augusta Highway.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said, Margaret Anne Burke was traveling north in the 3500 block of the highway when she was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle just before 6 a.m.

Fisher said Burke was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

The driver of the another vehicle sustained serious injuries and is being treated at an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Highway Patrol.

