Woman arrested for attempting to smuggle marijuana and cocaine to inmates

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Corrections officers at Lieber Correctional Institution in Dorchester County say they arrested a woman who tried to give cocaine and marijuana to an inmate.

Sarah Elizabeth Fuller, 37, was taken into custody on Saturday at the prison.

Investigators say during a visitation with an inmate, Fuller passed a cylinder shape object wrapped in black electrical tape to the inmate. Officers say that cylinder contained 36 grams of cocaine, 4 sleeves of rolling papers, and 20 grams of marijuana.

