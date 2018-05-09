Woman arrested for attempting to smuggle marijuana and cocaine to inmates

Jacqueline Lawson,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Corrections officers at Lieber Correctional Institution in Dorchester County say they arrested a woman who tried to give cocaine and marijuana to an inmate.

Sarah Elizabeth Fuller, 37, was taken into custody on Saturday at the prison.

Investigators say during a visitation with an inmate, Fuller passed a cylinder shape object wrapped in black electrical tape to the inmate. Officers say that cylinder contained 36 grams of cocaine, 4 sleeves of rolling papers, and 20 grams of marijuana.

Sarah Elizabeth Fuller was arrested on Saturday (5/5) during inmate visitation on SCDC property and was found attempting to introduce contraband, including marijuana and cocaine, into Lieber Correctional Institution.

 

 

 

 

