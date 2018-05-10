Comet Bus Route Making Some Changes

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Comet buses are going in a new direction. The Bus Line is changing routes and schedules.
Officials say this is in an effort to reduce the number of hours worked and to stay within its fiscal budget.
The changes will affect the Northwest, Northeast and Southeast areas.

Officials say because they had to reduce the number of service by nearly 5 thousand hours, the bus routes have been restructured to accommodate those impacted.

For a complete list of where you will now be able to catch the bus and the destinations it will stop….log on to http://www.catchTheCOMET.org.

Share

Related

COMET Bus Route Forum Tuesday
Comet Public Forum to be Held on Bus Routes
Public Hearings Scheduled for Comet Bus System
Comet Bus Routes: Public Hearing on Newly Proposed...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android