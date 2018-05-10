Comet Bus Route Making Some Changes

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Comet buses are going in a new direction. The Bus Line is changing routes and schedules.

Officials say this is in an effort to reduce the number of hours worked and to stay within its fiscal budget.

The changes will affect the Northwest, Northeast and Southeast areas.

Officials say because they had to reduce the number of service by nearly 5 thousand hours, the bus routes have been restructured to accommodate those impacted.

For a complete list of where you will now be able to catch the bus and the destinations it will stop….log on to http://www.catchTheCOMET.org.