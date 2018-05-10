Coroner identifies second victim in fatal crash on Augusta Rd.

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the second individual who died as a result of a motor vehicle collision that occurred in the 3500 block of Augusta Highway near Gilbert at approximately 5:50 a.m. on May 9.

According to Fisher, Robert Anthony O’Kelley, 44, was pronounced dead at an area hospital today (5/10).

Mr. Kelley was traveling south on Augusta Highway when he was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt when the incident occurred.

The driver of the other vehicle, Margaret Burke, was pronounced dead on scene due to her injuries.

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.