Ex-Gamecock Rakym Felder signs with New Mexico Junior College

Former Gamecock point guard Rakym Felder is officially transferring to New Mexico Junior College, the team announced on twitter Thursday.

Felder was dismissed from the USC basketball program in April, after he didn’t meet coach Frank Martin’s expectations during his time away from the team.

Felder was arrested for the second time in less than a year last summer and was not allowed to play this season, but was allowed to practice with the Gamecocks.

He averaged averaged 5.6 points and 1.5 rebounds per game in the 2016-17 season.

