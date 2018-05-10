Gamecock tennis hosts NCAA Tournament Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 10 South Carolina women’s tennis (19-6, 11-2 SEC) is set to host NCAA Regionals for the third straight season, meeting with Quinnipiac for the first time in program history at 2 p.m.Friday in the Round of 64 at the Carolina Tennis Center.

The Gamecocks also welcome VCU and Virginia to the Carolina Tennis Center. The winners of both matches will face in the Round of 32 on Saturday at 2 p.m.

South Carolina enters NCAA Regionals after a historic regular season, in which it finished tied for second in the SEC, tied for the best league finish in program history with the 1996 squad. This season, the Gamecocks owned a 13-match winning streak, the second longest in program history, and earned the program’s highest ranking at No. 5 in the nation on April 3.

Last season, South Carolina defeated North Florida and Texas in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament to advance to the Sweet 16 for the seventh time in program history and first time since 2009.

“I think the body of work this season overall, we’ve had a better season. I feel like we’re happier with our doubles in general. We had a couple of injuries at the end of the season. That’s a big thing to carry going in,” Head Coach Kevin Epley said. “I feel like we’re going to have everybody back and I think the team is looking forward to it.”

Tickets for the NCAA Tournament matches at the Carolina Tennis Center are $5 for general admission and $3 for students with a valid university ID.