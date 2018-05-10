RCSD searching for missing grandmother, 12-year-old grandson

Richland County, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sherriff’s Department is asking for help locating Gracie Wilson (85) and her grandson, Jaylen Davis (12).

Gracie and Jaylen were last seen yesterday (5/9) at approximately 8 p.m. driving a dark gray 2015 Chevy Traverse.

The two were supposed to be heading to Walmart on Killian Road.

Gracie was wearing blue jeans, red shirt and a black and white hat. Jaylen was wearing blue jeans and green shoes.

The two never returned home, which is highly unusual.