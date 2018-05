SCANA executives take home $5 milion in bonuses

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Recently released e-mails show SCANA executives were receiving money, even after the abandonment of the VC Summer Project.

The emails, which were released by Govenor Henry McMaster’s office, show SCANA billed state-owned utility Santee Cooper for $5 million in performance bonuses.

More than 3 million of those payments were billed in Augus after the VC Summer Project had been dismantled.