Search continues for missing SC mom, 6 kids.

Oconee County, S.C. (WOLO) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing mother and her six children.

33-year-old Jennafer Machelle Price and her children went missing after a judge ordered her to surrender her children to the SC Department of Social Services (DSS).

Officials say DSS went to pick the children up and were unable to find Jennafer and the children.

Sgt. Tim Rice, the Child/Elder abuse investigator for the Sheriff’s Office and the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation, including arrest warrants charging Price with six counts of Custodial Interference.

Sgt. Rice believes that Price may be driving a 2001 Toyota Sienna Minivan with a South Carolina Tag of 668KW. Price does have a history of narcotics abuse.

The children are 11 year old Alana Grant, 9 year old Tristan Price, 6 year old Nyomi Hardwick, 4 year old Alijah Hardwick, 2 year old Rylee Hardwick and Anton Hardwick, who will turn one year old tomorrow, May 10th.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jennafer Machelle Price and the six children, you are asked to contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately and ask them to relay your information to the Sheriff’s Office.