WATCH: Skyhawks cruise past Porter-Gaud, 5-0 in 3A SCISA semis

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO) — Hammond blanked Porter-Gaud Thursday night, 5-0 in the 3A SCISA semifinals in Charleston, advancing to this year’s SCISA final.

The Skyhawks now face Cardinal Newman, which beat Pinewood Prep, Saturday at 5 p.m. for the SCISA Championship.

VIDEO COURTESY: WCIV