Suspects arrested after using fake “AK-47 style rifle” in attempted armed robbery

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Two suspects were arrested Thursday (5/10) for an attempted armed robbery in Kershaw County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, James Grimes, 47, and Anthony Gibson, 47, face charges for an incident on May 8 in Lugoff.

A release sent Thursday says Grimes entered Young’s Convenience store on Highway 1 with a fake “AK-47 style rifle” and demanded that the employee open the cash register.

The store employee believed the gun that Grimes was carrying was fake and refused to hand over any money. Grimes then fled on foot towards the back of the store.

The clerk also provided a detailed description of Grimes and the clothing he was wearing.

KCSO investigators obtained surveillance footage showing someone driving a white Colorado pick-up truck drops Grimes off at the store and pick up after the attempted armed robbery, who was later identified as Gibson.

Gibson was later picked up on a traffic stop and interviewed.

He was in possession of the fake rifle that had been used in the armed robbery attempt. Investigators obtained a search warrant for Grimes’ temporary residence at 2510 Ryan Lane in Elgin. During the execution of the search warrant deputies located Grimes and all of the clothing that he had worn during the armed robbery attempt.

Gibson has been charged with accessory after the fact of an attempted armed robbery. Grimes has been charged with attempted armed robbery. Both men are currently being detained at the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.