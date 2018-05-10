WATCH: Airport thrashes South Aiken, advances to 4A state title series

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Airport won a winner-take-all game against South Aiken Wednesday night, 11-4, advancing to the 4A state championship series for the first time since 2013.

The Eagles took a commanding lead early, getting on the board with two runs in the first inning and stretching that lead to 8-2 after three innings of work.

The win sets up an all-midlands 4A championship series between Airport and Chapin, beginning Saturday at Airport High School.