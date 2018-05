WATCH: Bishop England ends Gilbert’s season in 3A lower state title

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WOLO) — Bishop England topped Gilbert, 2-1 Wednesday night in the 3A lower state championship, ending the Indians season one win away from the state championship series.

Gilbert won game one Wednesday, 3-2, forcing a winner-take-all game two, but the Battling Bishops were too much in the nightcap.

Gilbert’s season ends with a 14-11 record.

VIDEO COURTESY: WCIV