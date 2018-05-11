2018 Academic All-Stars Recognition Banquet- Richland One

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Honored for being the top of their class.

Thursday at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center the top 10 percent of seniors for the Richland School District One class were recognized for their accomplishments.

District officials say the students maintained a 3.5 grade point average and also must have no grade lower than a C for any subject completed for high school credit.

194 students were recognized, according to the district.