Austin Peay stuns No. 8 Clemson, 6-3 Friday

CLEMSON, S.C. – Austin Peay scored four runs in the first two innings and held on for a 6-3 win over No. 8 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night. The Governors, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 30-20, while the Tigers dropped to 37-13.

The Governors scored two runs on four hits in the first inning, then Bobby Head and Garrett Giovannelli both hit solo homers in the second inning. Seth Beer lined a two-run homer, his 16th of the season and 50th of his career, in the third inning. After the teams traded single runs in the fourth inning, neither team scored again until Parker Philips’ solo homer in the ninth inning.

Governor starter Michael Costanzo (9-1) earned the win, as he yielded eight hits, three runs and one walk with six strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched. Brett Newberg pitched the final 3.0 innings to record his sixth save of the year. Tiger starter Jacob Hennessy (4-3) suffered the loss. Ryan Miller set career highs for innings pitched (4.2) and strikeouts (9) as well.