Charleston Mayor Latest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – The mayor of a South Carolina city has been suspended as conservator for a woman after a judge ruled the conservator failed to get advance approval for several loans.

Media outlets reported Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg has been suspended from managing a woman’s finances after finding he made loans to himself from her funds without getting court approval.

Tecklenburg said he reported the loans and did not realize he needed prior approval.

Probate Judge Irvin Condon ruled Tecklenburg obtained three loans totaling more than $80,000. Tecklenburg has managed the account of the former neighbor who suffered dementia and had no close relatives available.

Tecklenburg says the interest he paid created an $8,000 profit for the woman.

Two of her goddaughters say they want Tecklenburg to continue to manage her finances.