An Extra Special Prom Night

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — Prom season is here and some students in Sumter, who may not have otherwise had a chance to enjoy it, went all out.

Organizers say the prom for students living with special needs came out in heavy attendance to dance the night away and make memories that will last a lifetime.

ABC Columbia’s photojournalist Shana Williams takes us inside a night to remember.