First Black Female Magistrate Judge Honored

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Paying tribute to a trailblazer. Friday morning officials in Richland County unveiled a portrait of the County’s first African American Female Friday Magistrate, Judge Hattie Sims.

Sims’ fellow Judges, as well as members of her family were on hand to celebrate the legacy she left behind.

Sims daughter spoke during the event saying she is sure her mother and father are watching from above smiling.