Gamecocks host Missouri in three-game series

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecock baseball team will play its final SEC home series this weekend as the Gamecocks welcome Missouri to Founders Park. The series begins on Friday night (May 11) at 7 p.m. Saturday’s (May 12) contest will be Senior Day. The Senior Day festivities will begin at approximately 3:35 with first pitch at 4 p.m. The series finale will be on Sunday, May 13 at 1:30 p.m.

All three games will be streamed on SEC Network Plus with Burch Antley and Kip Bouknight on the call. Every game will be on the IMG Gamecock Radio Network with Derek Scott and Tommy Moody on the call.

The Gamecocks fell, 9-0, to the College of Charleston on Wednesday night. South Carolina is 7-3 in its last 10 games, winning each of its last three conference series.