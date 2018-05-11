Illegal chop shop busted with drugs and guns in Gaston

LEXINGTON, S.C. – Officers say they seized an assortment of firearms and drugs before busting a chop shop last week at a Gaston home. Three men and three women were arrested on a wide array of charges.

“Deputies received a community tip about possible drug activity at a home in the 300 block of Blackville Road,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “After obtaining a search warrant on the house, deputies were joined by agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in executing the warrant.”

Officers say they found seven guns, Xanax, Valium and meth inside the home during the search, according to Koon.

“While executing a separate search warrant, deputies discovered a stolen motorcycle with several other motorcycles frames and all-terrain vehicles,” Koon said. “Steps had been taken to make the serial numbers on these vehicles unreadable. Other motorcycle and truck parts were at the location indicating a chop shop was in operation behind the home.”

Wayne Boron, 23, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and unlawfully operating a chop shop.

Andrew Chamberlain, 30, is charged with possession of ammunition by a person convicted of a violent crime, unlawfully operating a chop shop, and drug possession and trafficking charges.

Robert Flowers, 32, is charged with possession of a stolen handgun, unlawfully operating a chop shop, possession with intent to distribute and drug trafficking charges.

Katie Leavitt, 23, was wanted by the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

Sarah Steele, 31, is charged possessing controlled substances and meth.

Alexis Wilson, 22, is charged with possessing meth.