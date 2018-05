Largest Wave Ever Recorded in Southern Hemisphere

Two days ago, New Zealand scientists measured a mammoth 78-foot tall wave. This is the largest wave ever measured in the southern hemisphere – beating the old record of 64 feet set just last year. Both were measured by a buoy in the Southern Ocean, about 430 miles south of the southern tip of New Zealand.

Here’s a link to the full article: https://gizmodo.com/monster-78-foot-wave-recorded-in-the-southern-ocean-1825952263