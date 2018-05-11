Police called on Yale grad student taking nap

New Haven, CT (WOLO) — It’s the nap one woman woke up from that is causing quite a stir. People on social media sites are up in arms over how they say police handled a recent incident involving a black grad student at Yale University.

According to onlookers, the female student was lounging in the commons area of a dorm at the University when she dozed off and was awaken by police.

Carmen Chau has more on what some on social media are calling a clear case of racial profiling.