Puppy Stolen From PETSinc Shelter, Brought Back Safe Within 24 Hours

West Columbia, SC (WOLO)– A college student is facing up to 6 months in jail for stealing a puppy from Pets Inc. However, this tale has a twist, the puppy was returned just the next day after the pup had a pretty rough day.

“I’ve never handled a case like that before,” Joshua Skeen said, a detective with Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Klein filled out an application form but then was notified he had to be 21 to adopt a dog from PetsInc. Deputies say Klein wondered around the store for a few minutes before sneaking off with an 8-week old puppy.

“He took that puppy, went out a side door and fled the area rather quickly,” Skeen said.

The application he filled out to adopt the puppy had all of his personal information. From there, Detective Skeen was able to contact Klein’s mother and arrange to have the puppy returned within 24 hours.

“But he did turn himself in on his own. And a briefly spoke with him over the phone, and he said, even though it’s a no-kill shelter, he did say that he thought if he didn’t take the dog they were going to euthanize it,” Skeen said.

Klein is now facing larceny of a dog charge, which could land him in jail for up to 6 months. As for the puppy, he was returned through a friend of Klein’s and is now with a foster family awaiting to go to his real forever home.

“With getting some media coverage he’ll get very popular and get adopted rather quickly to a good home,” Skeen said.

Detective Skeen got plenty of kisses from the unnamed pup, thanking him for making sure he will be able to go to a loving home.

Pets Inc currently has more than 20 dogs that need homes. If you’d like to go through the adoption process click the link here.