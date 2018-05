Supreme Court Justice Donald Beatty receives honorary degree from USC Law School

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina Law School held its commencement ceremony on the historic Horseshoe today.

State Supreme Court Justice Donald Beatty received an honorary degree.

Graduation ceremonies were also held at the Koger Center and Colonial Life Arena.

Throughout the weekend more than 6,700 Gamecocks will receive their diplomas.