SC Legislature Wrap Up

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The South Carolina legislative session is over, but lawmakers still have work to do.

Over the final two days of session, the General Assembly passed dozens of bills that included banning drones from flying near prisons, increasing penalties for human trafficking and allowing school districts to count marching band as a physical education credit.

There is still key legislation to be settled including whether some utility customers will receive temporary rate cuts on their bills after paying for a failed $9 billion nuclear reactors project.

House and Senate members will return to Columbia for special sessions May 24-25 and June 27-28 to finalize the state’s $8 billion budget, and deal with any bills concerning the nuclear reactors project and other legislation where the House and Senate passed different versions.