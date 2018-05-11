Sen. Graham visits John McCain after complications from brain surgery

Josh Berry,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham says his friend and fellow Senator, John McCain, is in good spirits after complications from brain surgery.

Graham says he spent several days with the Arizona Republican this week.

Senator Graham says McCain is eating and keeping tabs on world events while recovering from the operation.

According to Graham, at this point, Senator McCain is not thinking about retirement.

