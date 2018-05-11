Upstate woman on the run with six children found in Alabama

OCONEE CO., SC (WOLO) – A missing mother, Jennafer Price, 33, and her six missing children have been located safe in Autauga County, Alabama, near Montgomery.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Price and her children went missing Wednesday after a judge ordered her to surrender her children to the SC Department of Social Services (DSS).

The mother has been taken into custody by authorities there. Price faces six charges of Custodial Interference in Oconee County.

A news release sent Friday (5/11) said the six children are okay and are in the custody of the Department of Social Services in Alabama.

Authorities say Department of Social Service employees from South Carolina are headed to Alabama to take custody of the children.