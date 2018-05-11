Warrant: Former detention center officer “stomped” inmate while handcuffed

Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A former detention officer was arrested in connection to an alleged assault.

Antonio Lavar Burns is accused of “stomping” an inmate during an incident at Lee Correctional Institution.

According to the arrest warrant Burns, stomped on the victim’s abdomen while the inmate was handcuffed and lying on the floor.

