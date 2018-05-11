Warrant: Former detention center officer “stomped” inmate while handcuffed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A former detention officer was arrested in connection to an alleged assault.

Antonio Lavar Burns is accused of “stomping” an inmate during an incident at Lee Correctional Institution.

According to the arrest warrant Burns, stomped on the victim’s abdomen while the inmate was handcuffed and lying on the floor.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.