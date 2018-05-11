Warrant: Prison guard stomped handcuffed SC inmate

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a South Carolina prison guard has been charged with assault and battery after he stomped on a handcuffed inmate.

An arrest warrant said Antonio Burns attacked the inmate April 28 at Lee Correctional Institution – the same prison where seven inmates died in a riot less than two weeks before.

The warrant says Burns stomped inmate Pele White in the abdomen while he was handcuffed on the floor. White is serving a 10-year sentence for armed robbery out of Charleston County.

Burns is charged with third-degree assault and battery, a misdemeanor that carried a maximum punishment of 30 days in jail and a $500 fine. It wasn’t known if Burns had a lawyer.

