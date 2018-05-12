CHARLEYS Awards honors Deshaun Watson, A’ja Wilson Friday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Athletes, spouses, mascots and a movie star received honors at The Post and Courier’s inaugural CHARLEYS Awards. The event held May 11 at the Charleston Gaillard recognized major sports moments and South Carolina’s leading athletes with special guest Houston Texans quarterback and fo​rmer Clemson star Deshaun Watson.

The Post and Courier’s sports staff selected outstanding athletes and remarkable moments to honor at the first CHARLEYS. Recipients included South Carolina women’s basketball alum A’ja Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals A.J. Green and Academy Award nominee Bill Murray.

Summerville resident and winningest high school football coach John McKissick took home the CHARLEYS’ first Lifetime Achievement Award. McKissick, the legendary former head football coach of Summerville High School, amassed 621 wins over his 63 year career.

Post and Courier columnist Warren Peper emceed the evening, which featured Clemson alumni Deshaun Watson and Ben Boulware. Watson led the Clemson Tigers to their second national championship and joined the Texans as a first round draft pick in 2017. Boulware was Defensive MVP in the 2017 national championship game.

“The CHARLEYS is off to a great start. We were really happy to be able to honor John McKissick and have Deshaun Watson as our featured guest,” said Post and Courier College Sports Editor Gene Sapakoff. “We hope for more great things in years to come.”

2018 CHARLEYS RECIPIENTS

Las Vegas Aces player A’ja Wilson. Wilson was the first pick for the 2018 WNBA draft and helped the South Carolina women win the 2017 National Championship. Inspiration Award: Former Charleston Southern baseball player Chris Singleton, whose mother was among the nine slain at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

Former Charleston Southern baseball player Chris Singleton, whose mother was among the nine slain at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. World’s No. 1 Sports Fan: Charleston RiverDogs Director of Fun and diehard Chicago Cubs fan Bill Murray.

Charleston RiverDogs Director of Fun and diehard Chicago Cubs fan Bill Murray. Tremendous Teamwork Teammate Award: College of Charleston basketball guard Joe Chealey.

College of Charleston basketball guard Joe Chealey. Big-Hearted Yankee Even a Red Sox Fan Can Love Award: New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner. The Holly Hill native played for the College of Charleston.

New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner. The Holly Hill native played for the College of Charleston. Co-Coordinators of the Year Award: Clemson football’s offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott.

Clemson football’s offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott. Bowl Comeback Award: South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley for rallying the Gamecocks over Michigan in the Outback Bowl.

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley for rallying the Gamecocks over Michigan in the Outback Bowl. Greatest NFL Catch Ever Award: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver and former Summerville Green Wave player A.J. Green.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver and former Summerville Green Wave player A.J. Green. NFL Community Service Award: Fort Dorchester graduate and Cincinnati Bengals star defensive end Carlos Dunlap. His Carlos Dunlap Foundation tackles anti-bullying.

Fort Dorchester graduate and Cincinnati Bengals star defensive end Carlos Dunlap. His Carlos Dunlap Foundation tackles anti-bullying. Final Four Math Award : South Carolina basketball coach and former math teacher Frank Martin for his Martin’s Math Club in South Carolina schools.

: South Carolina basketball coach and former math teacher Frank Martin for his Martin’s Math Club in South Carolina schools. Best Coach’s Wife Award: Joan McKissick, wife of Summerville legendary coach John McKissick.

Joan McKissick, wife of Summerville legendary coach John McKissick. Best Dressed: College of Charleston coach Earl Grant. Grant took his assistants on a King Street suit-shopping trip this spring after the Cougars earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

College of Charleston coach Earl Grant. Grant took his assistants on a King Street suit-shopping trip this spring after the Cougars earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Charleston Community Service of the Year: South Carolina Stingrays for “Pink in the Rink” night.

South Carolina Stingrays for “Pink in the Rink” night. Best Outdoor Promotion of the Year: Charleston RiverDogs for their colorful, zany promotions.

Charleston RiverDogs for their colorful, zany promotions. Charleston’s Tennis Ambassador: WTA touring pro Shelby Rogers, a Mount Pleasant native and former ballgirl at the Family Circle Cup

WTA touring pro Shelby Rogers, a Mount Pleasant native and former ballgirl at the Family Circle Cup Hardest Working Woman in Sports Broadcasting: Mount Pleasant resident Debbie Antonelli. She calls basketball games for ESPN, Big Ten Network, CBS, FOX, and Westwood One, as well as other outlets.

Mount Pleasant resident Debbie Antonelli. She calls basketball games for ESPN, Big Ten Network, CBS, FOX, and Westwood One, as well as other outlets. Coast to Coast for Charity: Hanahan teenager Scotty Parker. Parker raised more than $500,000 for Water Mission with Scotty’s Ride for Water, a coast-to-coast bicycle ride.

Hanahan teenager Scotty Parker. Parker raised more than $500,000 for Water Mission with Scotty’s Ride for Water, a coast-to-coast bicycle ride. South Carolina’s Best NBA Star: Porter-Gaud alum Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Porter-Gaud alum Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks. Better Late than Never: Former Citadel baseball coach Chal Port and ex-Bulldog basketball coach and athletic director Les Robinson. Port and Robinson were the first Citadel representatives in the SoCon Hall of Fame.

Former Citadel baseball coach Chal Port and ex-Bulldog basketball coach and athletic director Les Robinson. Port and Robinson were the first Citadel representatives in the SoCon Hall of Fame. Mr. Clutch Award: Charleston Southern kicker Tyler Tekac. The former Stratford High School standout won two games for the Buccaneers last season with field goals.