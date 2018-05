Harvest Hope Stamp Out Hunger Saturday with Postal Service

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–You have a chance to help Harvest Hope Food Bank and the U-S Postal Service “Stamp” out hunger.

This saturday Postal Carriers will collect non-perishable food donations.

All you have to do is leave the donations by your mailbox.

Davis bourne, board chairman of Harvest Hope, says it’s an easy way to help those in need.