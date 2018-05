The Poultry Festival Kicks Off

Batesburg- Leesville (WOLO) —There’s a Poultry Party happening in Batesburg – Leesville all weekend and you’re invited.

If you’re not chicken, you can test out poultry cooked up in a variety of ways.

After you fill your belly, you can work some of the food off during live concerts and carnival rides.

The poultry festival runs again Saturday May 12th beginning at 9:30 in the morning just off Columbia Avenue and Main Street in Batesburg Leesville.