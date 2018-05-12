VIDEO: No. 10 Gamecocks advance to NCAA Round of 32 with win Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 10 South Carolina women’s tennis (20-6, 11-2 SEC) advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 4-0 sweep over Quinnipiac on Friday at the Carolina Tennis Center.

The team secured the doubles point with two straight wins at No. 1 and No. 3, followed by three singles wins in straight sets from Silvia Chinellato, No. 34 Hadley Berg and Paige Cline.

With the win, the Gamecocks have advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the fifth straight season. They will face No. 23 Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Carolina Tennis Center.

“They’ve got to start thinking about (Saturday) right now,” Head Coach Kevin Epley said. “They’re going to have a team dinner tonight. A team breakfast tomorrow. Stay together and really stay focused on the task. This is what we’ve been working forward all year, so it’s time to move on.”

The winner of the second-round match will travel to the Wake Forest Tennis Complex for the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Story by: USC Athletics