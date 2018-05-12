WATCH: Chapin tops Eastside to win third-straight state title

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) — Chapin edged Eastside 1-0 Friday night to claim the 4A state title at Irmo High School.

With the win, the Eagles have won three-straight state championships, the second program in the history of the state to do so.

The match was a grind. In a scoreless tie at the 47th minute, Josh Lochstamphor nailed a 29-yard free kick to give the Eagles their only goal of the match.

Chapin’s 4A title could be its last for quite some time. The Eagles will move to 5A next season.

