WATCH: White Knoll beats Ashley Ridge twice to take home 5A lower state title

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO) — White Knoll won two-straight games Friday night against Ashley Ridge to win the 5A lower state softball championship and advance to the state title series Monday.

Hannah Goodwin was the hero in both games for the Timberwolves.

In game one, tied at 7 in the bottom of the seventh, Goodwin knocked a two-run triple to give White Knoll the win, and in game two, she hit a walk-off home run to send the T’Wolves to the finals.

White Knoll now hosts Byrnes Monday at 6:30 in game one of the three-game championship series.

VIDEO COURTESY: WCIV