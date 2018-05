Deputies Investigate Deadly Shooting in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Richland County Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night.

Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Smith Street in reference to a shots fired call just after 11:00pm. There deputies say they found a victim with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

EMS pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Deputies are continuing to investigate this incident.