Gamecocks hosting regional as nine-seed in NCAA Tournament

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the sixth-straight year under head coach Beverly Smith, South Carolina softball has made the NCAA Tournament, this season playing host to the Columbia Regional starting against UNCG at 7:30 PM ET on Friday at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field.

This marks the eighth time in school history the Gamecocks have hosted a regional and the first time since 2002 the Gamecocks have been the top-seeded team.

All session booklets for the regional are $40 and go on sale tomorrow morning at 10:00 AM ET on gamecocksonline.com or through the Carolina ticket office at 803-777-4274. Individual session tickets go on sale tonight at 11:00 PM ET on ticketmaster.com for $15.

Carolina will welcome UNCG, Liberty and Hofstra to the regional this season. The winner of the Columbia Regional will be matched with the winner of the Arizona State Regional.

This is South Carolina’s 21st NCAA Tournament appearance in program history. The six-straight appearances matches a program best for the longest streak having reached the postseason.

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.