Gators top Gamecocks in SEC Championship, 3-1

COLUMBIA, Mo. –No. 12 South Carolina took a lead through two innings, but a three-run Florida home run proved to be the difference as the Gators took the SEC Tournament Championship with a 3-1 win Saturday at Mizzou Softball Stadium.

The Gamecocks (45-14) got on the board in the first inning to take a quick 1-0 lead over the Gators. Kenzi Maguire started the game with a double to the gap in right before Mackenzie Boesel moved her over to third with one out. The next at bat, Cayla Drotar’s SAC fly in right brought home Maguire from third to give the Gamecocks the advantage.

Freshman Kelsey Oh (13-5) held the Gators scoreless till the bottom of the third when a two-out home run with runners on first and second gave Florida the 3-1 lead it wouldn’t surrender. It would be the only runs she surrendered.

In total, the Gamecocks finished with two hits. Maguire and Boesel accounted for the hits on the night.

No. 12 South Carolina awaits where the selection committee will send it for the NCAA Postseason Softball Tournament. Regional selections will be announced Sunday at 10 PM ET on ESPN2.

Story by: USC Athletics