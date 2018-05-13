Inmate,18, dead after being found unresponsive at Columbia Prison

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)-An investigation is underway to determine what killed an 18-year-old inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell Friday night.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Jamarcus Hykeem Dawkins, 18, was found unresponsive in his cell at Kirkland Correctional Institution at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Dawkins was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Dawkins’ death is still under investigation at this time.